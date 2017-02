Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everyday Fit- Bronco Cheerleaders Workout

When you watch the Broncos cheerleaders on the field, you might think they spend hours at the gym.

But, the truth is they're busy just like the rest of us.

In today's Everyday Fit, our Fitness Expert Joana Canals shows us what exercises these cheerleaders at home that you can easily do too!

https://coreprogression.com/