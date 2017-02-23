Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're a parent, you're probably familiar with the STEM initiative in schools, and know that it stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. There's a new film at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science that's adding a little heart and humanity to the "E" in that acronym.

It's called "Dream Big: Engineering Our World." It offers a fresh perspective on engineering, and aims to inspire girls, minorities, and kids of diverse backgrounds to become the great minds of tomorrow. One of the engineers featured in the film received her Masters Degree from the University of Colorado at Boulder. She now builds bridges in underdeveloped countries. Learn more about the movie at DMNS.org