× Dog needed 66 stitches after being kicked by skier, owner says

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. — A dog needed three hours of surgery and 66 stitches after being kicked by a skier in Aspen, the dog’s owner told the Aspen Times.

Owner Daniel Brown said on Facebook that his dog had serious lacerations on all four legs and two severed tendons.

Brown told the paper that he and Snoopy were in the Tiehack area of Buttermilk at about 3:50 p.m. Monday when the dog snapped loose from a leash and ran toward a downhill skier.

According to the Aspen Snowmass website, dogs are not allowed at Buttermilk. However, the Times reports that dogs are not allowed “during lift hours.” The Tiehack lift closes at 3:30 p.m., but the Summit Express lift runs until 4 p.m. and does provide access to the Tiehack area.

Brown said the man kicked Snoopy with his ski and skied away.

“He’s in surgery… you could have helped me get him down and to the hospital faster. Instead you ran away like a coward,” Brown wrote on Facebook.

“I will be searching for you to help pay for his medical bill and so will the Aspen Police Department,” Brown wrote.

However, the Times quoted Deputy Michael Buglione as saying the skier may not have committed a crime.

“Based on what I know, I don’t think the skier knew or was aware of the injury the dog incurred, and was just defending himself against a charging dog,” Buglione told the paper.