Denver police chief beaten out for same position in Washington

DENVER — Denver police chief Robert White was beaten out for the similar position with the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department, the Denver Police Department said Thursday.

White applied for the job when it became available because he began his law enforcement career in the nation’s capital, and his son and grandson live there, a Denver police spokesman said.

Peter Newsham, a veteran of the Washington department, was named the new chief Thursday morning.

“During his five-year tenure in Denver, Chief Robert White has been recruited by numerous major city police departments for their chief of police positions,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement.

“Chief White has never sought any of those positions. However, when the police chief position became available in Washington D.C., Chief White did apply because of the unique opportunities it presented.

“Chief White is strongly committed to the City and County of Denver and the Denver Police Department and plans to stay with DPD to continue transforming the department towards a more dynamic and innovative agency.”