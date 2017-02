Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's everything a parent wants- fun, educational and affordable! New moms can see the latest baby gear, and parent pros will learn new things, find great resources and wear out their kids! It's all happening Saturday at The Denver Baby and Kids Experience. Holli Snyder joined us in studio for a preview.

The Denver Baby and Kids Experience is happening this Saturday, February 25, from 10AM to 4PM at the National Western Complex. For tickets and more information, visit babyandkidsexperience.com.