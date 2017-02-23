Colorado State Patrol rescues injured cat on Interstate 25

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol trooper rescued a house cat that got on Interstate 25 near Castle Pines on Thursday morning.

Drivers in the area had to slow and move over in the area so first responders could rescue the animal about 8:15 a.m.

We are attempting to rescue a house cat on !25 near Castle Pines. Use caution first responders in the area. — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 23, 2017

The Colorado State Patrol said the cat was rescued but it was injured. It was taken to the Dumb Friends League Buddy Center in Castle Rock to be treated.

Update: Kitty Cat rescued, it is injured but Trp. Thorne enroute to the Buddy Center in CR for treatment. Thx 4 moving over for us! pic.twitter.com/GHuZOScVFc — CSP Castle Rock (@CSP_CastleRock) February 23, 2017

The extent of the injuries to the cat is not known. The Colorado State Patrol did not say if the cat has been reunited with its owner.