Coloradans on Obamacare demand it stay in place at State Capitol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Coloradans rallied at the State Capitol Thursday to encourage lawmakers in Denver and DC to keep provisions of Obamacare in place.

"Don't take our healthcare away!" erupted on the West steps during a noon rally.

The concern? What will happen to the more than one million people in Colorado on some form of Obamacare.

"Healthcare is a basic human right," Reyna Ulibarri, who is on Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act, said.

Right now more questions than answers exist regarding Obamacare.

Former GOP House Speaker John Boehner said repeal and replace won't happen because ''Republicans never ever agree on healthcare."

Senator Cory Gardner, during a chat with FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George, said repeal and replace is continuing on schedule. St. George asked Gardner if Coloradans on Medicaid like Reyna will still be covered.

"I believe we will have a transition in place that will help make sure people who are on medicaid can have the healthcare we think we can deliver," Gardner said.

Some of the facts in Colorado regarding the exchange include: