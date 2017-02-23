× Beyoncé cancels plans to perform at Coachella

Beyoncé will not be performing at Coachella this year.

Beyoncé is expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival” festival organizers stated on Facebook Thursday.

Beyoncé had been schedule to perform on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22.

Fans do have something to look forward to, though: Beyoncé will headline Coachella in 2018.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not revealed the twins’ due date.

They’re already parents to a 5-year-old girl, Blue Ivy.