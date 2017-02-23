Live video: Giraffe to give birth at New York adventure park

Beyoncé cancels plans to perform at Coachella

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Beyonce performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for NARAS)

Beyoncé will not be performing at Coachella this year.

Beyoncé is expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival” festival organizers stated on Facebook Thursday.

Beyoncé had been schedule to perform on Saturday, April 15 and Saturday, April 22.

Fans do have something to look forward to, though: Beyoncé will headline Coachella in 2018.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have not revealed the twins’ due date.

They’re already parents to a 5-year-old girl, Blue Ivy.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 19: Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS, LA – FEBRUARY 19: Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

 