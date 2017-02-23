$2,000 reward for suspect who sparked lockdown at Englewood City Hall

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — There is a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the man who sparked a lockdown at the Englewood City Hall Wednesday.

CrimeStoppers released two photos of the man on Thursday.

On Wednesday, police said they responded to city hall on a report of a person with a gun.

Investigators said a staff member confronted the suspect after finding him going through a desk inside a private city office and there was an altercation.

The staff member saw a gun in the suspect’s waistband and he was chased from that part of the building.

Englewood police officers searched the building and surrounding area but could not locate the suspect.

Police gave the all-clear at city hall about 5:30 p.m.