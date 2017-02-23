2 suspects caught after woman robbed, shots fired outside of Parker home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKER, Colo. -- Two suspects were caught after a woman was robbed and shots were fired as she returned home early Thursday morning, the Parker Police Department said.

Police said the woman returned to her home in the 11000 block of South Birchwood Street in the Canterberry subdivision about 12:30 a.m. when two black men confronted her in the driveway.

She was robbed of an unknown amount of cash and a few other things when one of the suspects fired a handgun toward her. The woman was not hit, and she was able to get inside the home to call police.

The suspects fled in a silver sedan that was found by Parker officers. They pursued the vehicle, but the suspects were able to elude the officers.

The vehicle was later found in the area of East Harvard Avenue and South Peoria Street in Aurora. When officers approached, the men took off. A perimeter was set up, and the men were found and taken into custody.

Parker police said a third suspect who might be at large is still being sought. A description was not released.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-841-9800.