WinterCraft Beer Festival blows into Boulder bigger and better than ever with more than 50 breweries pouring more than 100 craft beers along with live music, food trucks, people’s choice competition and more. Now in its third year, the festival will take place Saturday, February 25th from 2 – 6 p.m. at Twenty Ninth Street. The event will be located adjacent to the Century Boulder Theater in the covered parking lot.

Tickets are available via the festival web site at http://www.wintercraftbeerfestival.com at Hazel’s Beverage World.

Designated drivers can enter the event for free.

- General Admission tickets are $40 ($50 at the door) and include:

Unlimited tasting from 2 – 6 p.m.

Souvenir tasting glass

Souvenir pint glass

- VIP tickets are $70 ($80 at the door) and include:

Early entrance at 1 p.m. and unlimited samples for five hours

A gift bag including a WinterCraft-logoed knit hat

Commemorative bottle opener

$10 Hazel’s Beverage World gift card

Food is available for purchase from the following food trucks: Burger Radio, Los Dos Bros, Rollin’ Bones BBQ, McDevitt Taco Supply and Goin’

South.