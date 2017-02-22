Warm, dry conditions hurting snow plow businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Everybody loves sunshine and 70 degrees, especially when it comes in February.

Correction: everyone, except for guys like Brent Haase.

“They’ve just been sitting here not doing anything,” Haase said about his fleet of 70 snow plows, ten front end loaders and many more snow removal machines.

The last time we saw measurable snowfall in Denver was on January 16th, with just over two inches falling that day. Snow removal businesses like Brent’s, Lightning Mobile, are hoping that changes very soon.

“On average we would have invoiced out between anywhere from 100 thousand to 200 thousand dollars depending upon the snowfall,” Haase said about the past 37 days without measurable snowfall. “It hurts everyone that works for us.”

Haase added that if this dry spell continues, it could cost his company several hundred thousand dollars.

“Those who just do snow removal operations for us, they have their families to support and it greatly affects all of us,” he said.