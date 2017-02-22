Tossed cigarette butt causes small grass fire in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A small brush fire that was started by a tossed cigarette butt was quickly contained on Wednesday morning, Aurora Fire Rescue said.

The fire started about 6:30 a.m. behind The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 3130 S. Flanders St. near East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire before it could spread in the tinder-dry brush. It was contained to less than one acre.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

“Beautiful and warm outside but still dry and dangerous for brush fires,” fire officials said.