Sweet Potato Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Lou Ortiz from SOL Mexican Cocina shows us how to make a Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco.

SOL Cocina’s Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco ‘Dorado’ with Chipotle Salsa

This taco was originally featured in O Magazine, and has become a perennial favorite at the restaurant. A delicious taco, packed with colorful, healthy vegetables and sparked with a creamy-smoky chipotle drizzle. The taco is vegan if made without cheese, but I recommend toasting the tortillas anyway. Recipe by Executive Chef Deborah Schneider

Makes 12 tacos / serves 6

1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil (divided use)

1 medium white onion, diced ¼ inch

1 large poblano chile or green pepper, seeded and diced ¼ inch (about 2/3 cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt (divided use)

1 medium orange yam, diced ½ inch (about 2 cups)

1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed

a few grinds of black pepper

To Serve

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

12 (6-inch) corn tortillas

2 cups (6 ounces) oaxacan or Jack cheese, shredded

Pico de Gallo (see Recipe)

Chipotle Salsa (recipe follows)

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.