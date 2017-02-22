Sweet Potato Day

Chef Lou Ortiz from SOL Mexican Cocina shows us how to make a Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco.
SOL Cocina’s Sweet Potato and Black Bean Taco ‘Dorado’ with Chipotle Salsa
This taco was originally featured in O Magazine, and has become a perennial favorite at the restaurant. A delicious taco, packed with colorful, healthy vegetables and sparked with a creamy-smoky chipotle drizzle. The taco is vegan if made without cheese, but I recommend toasting the tortillas anyway. Recipe by Executive Chef Deborah Schneider
Makes 12 tacos / serves 6
1 ½ tablespoons vegetable oil (divided use)
1 medium white onion, diced ¼ inch
1 large poblano chile or green pepper, seeded and diced ¼ inch (about 2/3 cup)
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt (divided use)
1 medium orange yam, diced ½ inch (about 2 cups)
1 cup canned black beans, drained and rinsed
a few grinds of black pepper
To Serve
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
12 (6-inch) corn tortillas
2 cups (6 ounces) oaxacan or Jack cheese, shredded
Pico de Gallo (see Recipe)
Chipotle Salsa (recipe follows)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.