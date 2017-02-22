Super Foods In Skin Care

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The essential oils, vitamins and extracts from foods contain some of the most bioactive natural ingredients out there -- and they are superior options for our skin to soothe, give a spectacular glow, hydrate and renew. theHAUTEbar shares these hot new product launches.

Avocado Oil is one of the most penetrative of all natural plant oils. This results in extremely soft and hydrated facial skin. And, due to its humectant properties that prevent drying out, this moisturizing effect is long-lasting.

Devenir Light Bright Light Organic Facial Oil is perfect for all skin types who wants brighter luminous glow to their skin.

Caffeine as an ingredient in skin care reduces swelling and puffiness through its powerful antioxidant properties. Onomie Bright Concealing Elixir is a silky-smooth blend that instantly corrects under eye circles as a concealer, and clinically reduces the appearance of dark circles over time.

Fruit Stem Cells are advanced high potency juices that take the place of petroleum by-products and fillers for boosted beauty benefits.

Apple Juice, a.k.a. Malic Acid is rich in vitamins, potent malic alpha-hydroxy acids, phytonutrients, flavonoids, phenols; and provides powerful antioxidant activity to help promote beautiful skin.

Grape Juice, a.k.a. Resveratrol is rich in vitamins; potent tartaric alpha-hydroxy acid and resveratrol antioxidants.

Lemon is rich in vitamins, lycopene, phytonutrients, flavonoids, and alpha-hydroxy citric acids; powerful antioxidant benefits to help clarify and improve skin tone and texture.

Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Exfoliating Peel Spray instantly exfoliates to uncover smoother, younger looking skin after just one use. Formulated with a unique, gentle, plant-derived exfoliant that resurfaces skin within seconds on contact, to visibly loosen and lift away old skin cells.

Green tea is packed with some of the most powerful antioxidants going around thanks to its high levels of oligomeric proanthocyanidins. Because of this, green tea has healing properties which protect the skin from being punished by harmful free radicals. Its anti-inflammatory properties can help protect your skin from sunburn, and green tea has been attributed to increasing elasticity to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles. Babe Green Tea Body Scrub detoxes, purifies and beautifies the body to give skin its best glow and tone. H2O+ Aquadefense protective matcha facial moisturizer is whipped and the matcha green tea helps prevent environmental pollutants from negatively affecting skin.

Coconut oil for the all around skin {and hair} win. Coconut oil makes skin everything you want it to be—glowy, healthy, hydrated, young, supple and smooth. That’s because it’s made mostly of fatty acids. Coconut oil also makes hair healthy, strong, glossy, and even moisturizes the scalp. Coconut is full of restorative proteins and vitamin E and helps increase body and shine of your hair.

Kopari’s Organic Coconut Melt is the mother of all multitaskers is the ultimate all-over skin moisturizing, under eye rescuing, hair deep-conditioning, belly-balming, baby skin soothing, beauty in a bottle for your whole bod. Vapur’s Lux Organic Lip Conditioner is a blissfully restorative formula for healthy, luscious lips. R + Co Palm Springs pre-shampoo treatment mask taps coconut oil as one of its key ingredient oils providing deep hydration to hair and intense conditioning to seal in moisture.

Wild Watermelon Seed Oil, also known as Kalahari Melon seed oil moisturises, regenerates and restructures the skin, and is rich in essential fatty acids, especially linoleic, oleic and palmitic fatty acids.

Treets Traditions Nourishing Spirits Foaming Shower Gel is a rich shower gel that transforms into a soft foam with just a splash of water -- and contains Baobab oil and Kalahari melon to nourish and protect skin.

Cucumber Seed Oil is loaded with antioxidants and is super soothing, calming and smoothes the skin. MŪN’s Akwi Purifying Cleanser is a gentle, oil-based cleanser that sweeps away impurities and unclogs pores without stripping the skin.