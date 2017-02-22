Some nail salons fined thousands due to unsanitary conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Nail salons across Colorado pay thousands of dollars in fines every year for unsanitary and potentially harmful practices.

A trip to the nail salon is supposed to be a luxurious treat. But, that isn’t how a Centennial woman describes her last experience.

“Alarming. Unacceptable. Unsafe,” Carrie Parkinson told the Problem Solvers.

She visited Ooolala Nail Salon in Highlands Ranch for a pedicure in 2015. While the nail technician was cutting her cuticles, Parkinson says she cut her foot with the clippers.

“My foot began bleeding quite badly,” she said.

Parkinson says the nail tech wasn’t wearing gloves, and didn’t use a first aid kit. Plus, she says she applied a liquid to the wound from an unlabeled bottle that was sitting on a nearby manicure station.

“I said to her we need to stop, I’m worried. And she directly looked at me and said don’t worry, everything’s clean,” Parkinson said.

Actually, the Problem solvers found out Ooolala was the eighth dirtiest nail salon in Colorado in 2016. The salon paid $2,242.50 in fines for violations like using dirty tools on customers and not labeling bottles containing poisonous and caustic chemicals.

The Problem Solvers pulled records to find the top ten most fined salons in 2016. Every single one was caught re-using tools or foot tubs on customers without cleaning them first.

“I think people don’t consider that there are real and present dangers associated with pedicures and manicures,” Kaiser Permanente dermatologist Dr. Michelle Draznin told FOX31.

She says the combination of dirty foot water and clippers can be a recipe for infection.

“Do you have any sores or cuts or wounds on your feet? Do you have any preexisting infections on your feet? Did you just shave your legs?” Dr. Draznin said. “All of those things serve as portals of entry for bacteria, viruses and fungi.”

That is the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies (DORA) holds nail salons to strict standards.

“Right out of the gate we ask for licenses,” DORA’s Program Director for The Office of Barber and Cosmetology Ofelia Duran told the Problem Solvers.

She says inspectors also look for the overall cleanliness of the shop and sanitation techniques with equipment.

Salons are fined for violations and put on probation for at least a year in hopes they’ll start following the rules.

“By and large they do tend to improve,” Duran said.

DORA relies on the public to help find violations. Inspections are only done on upon the receipt of a written complaint. DORA does not send inspectors out regularly to seek out or spot check compliance.

Nail salons with most fines in 2016

This map shows the ten nail salons that paid the most fines in 2016. The data comes from DORA - Department of Regulatory Agencies, Division of Professions and Occupations, Office of Barber and Cosmetology Licensure.