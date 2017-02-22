× SodaStream recalls 51,000 carbonating bottles that could explode

Kitchen gadget maker SodaStream is recalling 51,000 carbonating bottles because they could explode!

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the bottles can burst under pressure, however, no injuries have been reported from the issue.

The bottles in question are SodaStream’s one-liter blue tint dishwasher-safe carbonating bottles.

They have an expiration date of April 2020 and were sold from February 2016 to January 2017 on SodaStream’s website, as well as Amazon, Walmart and Bed, Bath and Beyond.

Anyone who bought the bottles should stop using them and contact Soda-Stream for a refund.