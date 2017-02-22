Ruptured gas line catches fire, burns camper, damages 2 Broomfield homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- One person was injured after a gas line ruptured and caught fire in Broomfield on Wednesday morning, North Metro Fire Rescue said.

The fire started in the 800 block of West Eighth Avenue about 2 a.m. A camper was fully engulfed when crews arrived and the fire spread to two neighboring houses.

Firefighters quickly got the fire on the houses under control and worked to contain the blaze from the gas line until Xcel Energy crews could shut it off.

One person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The fire damaged the side of the homes, but they were not destroyed.