Rolled over semitruck closes U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — U.S. 6 through Clear Creek Canyon was closed in both directions because of a rolled over semitruck and fuel leak, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. at mile marker 269, two miles west of the interchange with Highways 58 and 93 in Golden.

Hazardous materials crews and a large tow truck were brought in to clean the accident.

The driver of the rock truck suffered minor injuries.

US 6 is CLOSED in the canyon due to a semi rollover and diesel fuel leak. Tow and HazMat cleanup are en route. pic.twitter.com/XvbvgicyDu — CSP Gaming (@CSP_Gaming) February 22, 2017

The Colorado State Patrol anticipated the highway, which is the main route for travelers going to the gambling town of Black Hawk, to be closed for several hours between Highways 93 and 119.

It advised drivers to use alternate routes, including Interstate 70.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.