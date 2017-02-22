Report: MillerCoors bringing back 1990s beverage Zima

CHICAGO — MillerCoors is planning a limited return of the clear malt beverage Zima, which was popular in the 1990s before fading away.

Chicago-based MillerCoors will bring back the brand to the U.S. after being gone for nearly a decade. Advertising Age, citing Beer Business Daily, reported that Zima is in distributor warehouses and will be offered for a limited time.

“If you’re one of the zillion fans who have missed Zima, the answer should be clear,” MillerCoors said in a statement.

No date for when the drink will be on store shelves has been announced.

Zima became popular thanks to Coors’ “zomething different” advertising campaign. Sales were discontinued in the U.S. in 2008 but the drink remained popular in Japan as a nightclub drink.