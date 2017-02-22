× Pregnant Colorado woman has emergency C-section after crash in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A Colorado woman was 34 weeks pregnant, according to her family, when she was involved in a deadly crash in Utah last week.

Amy Stevenson Wilson, 32, was heading to the Salt Lake Temple on Feb. 16 when she was in a head-on collision.

The other car involved in the crash was driven by a teenager who was allegedly racing with another vehicle, according to our partners at KSTU in Salt Lake City. Two seniors at West High School were killed in the crash. Police said the Chevy Impala the students were in crossed over the median and hit Stevenson Wilson’s Honda Pilot.

Stevenson Wilson’s baby was delivered via emergency C-section, to a GoFundMe page set up by her brother, Matthew Stevenson.

The baby girl was born without a heartbeat and Stevenson said she received CPR for 11 minutes before she was resuscitated.

“The baby is still being monitored for damage to her kidneys, liver and brain due to the lack of oxygen at birth,” Stevenson said.

The mother and her baby were still in critical condition at the University of Utah hospital as of Saturday, according to Stevenson.

“Amy has been through many surgeries already, and still has a long list of needed treatments. She lost a kidney, her spleen, and is still fighting a traumatic brain injury on top of multiple bone fractures in her pelvis and ribs and an open knee fracture,” Stevenson said.

“We don’t know how long their recovery will be or what the long-term repercussions are as of yet,” Stevenson stated.

A friend told KSTU that Stevenson Wilson is also mom to a 2-year-old girl.

She described Stevenson Wilson as always smiling and optimistic.

“She’s just the best of the best, just kind and genuine and positive and just makes you want to be a better person,” Kari Kinsey told KSTU. “If anyone deserves blessings from heaven, it’s definitely her.”