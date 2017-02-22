Boy struck by vehicle in front of Legacy High School

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A juvenile male was struck by a vehicle in front of Legacy High School on Wednesday morning, the Broomfield Police Department said.

The accident happened after 7 a.m. in front of the school at 2701 W. 136th Ave. as police were investigating a two-vehicle crash.

The name and age of the victim were not released. The victim was taken by ambulance by North Metro Fire Rescue to Good Samaritan Medical Center in unknown condition.

It’s not known if there were any injuries from the first crash.

Eastbound lanes of West 136th Avenue were closed between Westlake Drive and Zuni Street as police investigated.