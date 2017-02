Please enable Javascript to watch this video

National Margarita Day with The Blue Bonnet

It's time to get the tequila flowing because today is National Margarita Day!

And, whether you like your margarita frozen or with salt and on the rocks...you can't go wrong!

Kol Richardson from the Blue Bonnet is here with three recipes you can make at home.

