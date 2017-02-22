It's National Margarita Day! A recent study of a thousand Americans, conducted by NationalToday.com, reveals some sweet and salty findings about the cocktail:
- One in five Americans love margaritas!
- Margaritas are more popular among women than men- 20% of women love them, compared to just 15% of men.
- 11% of Americans like to lick the salt off their margarita glass.
- In the battle of frozen versus on the rocks, frozen wins with 14% of the vote, only 8% like their drink on the rocks. The other 78% can't decide.
- One in 50 Americans owns a margarita machine.
There are plenty of deals across the state to help you celebrate today:
- The first 100 people to visit Zolo Southwestern Grill in Boulder today will get a free mini Mezcal Margarita. (They open at 11 AM)
- Centro Mexican Kitchen in Boulder is offering $4 margaritas from 11-5, and $5 margaritas from 5 to close.
- On the Border Mexican Grill and Cantina is offering $2 or $3 house margaritas from 4-7 tonight at all Colorado locations.