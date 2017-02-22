Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's National Margarita Day! A recent study of a thousand Americans, conducted by NationalToday.com, reveals some sweet and salty findings about the cocktail:

One in five Americans love margaritas!

Margaritas are more popular among women than men- 20% of women love them, compared to just 15% of men.

11% of Americans like to lick the salt off their margarita glass.

In the battle of frozen versus on the rocks, frozen wins with 14% of the vote, only 8% like their drink on the rocks. The other 78% can't decide.

One in 50 Americans owns a margarita machine.

