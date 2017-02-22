Police release audio clip of suspect in deaths of 2 Indiana teenagers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, Ind. -- Investigators have released an audio clip of the voice of a suspect in the deaths of two Indiana teenagers.

Capt. Dave Bursten with Indiana State Police played the clip during a Wednesday news conference.

He said it came from a video on the cellphone of victim Liberty German, who had the presence of mind to make the recording. Though difficult to understand, police said the voice is saying, "Down the hill."

Liberty, 14, and her friend, Abigail Williams, 13, were found dead last week.

During the news conference. Sgt. Tony Slocum said the search continued for a man seen in a photo. Investigators revealed the photo also came from Liberty German's phone.

They said it's possible the voice in the recording is that of the man in the photo. They also acknowledged it's possible more than one person might be involved.

The man in the photo is wearing blue jeans, a blue coat/jacket and a hoodie. Police said they were withholding some information in the case for investigative purposes.

Investigators believe the girls met the suspect in a chance encounter or the person knew they were going to be there. Liberty German's decision to make a recording provided police with their best information.

The bodies were discovered along the edge of a creek about a half-mile from an abandoned rail bridge that was the last place the girls were seen.

They were supposed to meet with family members later in the evening, but when the teens didn’t show up, their families called police.

The Indiana State Police, the FBI and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Department have announced a reward of up to $41,000 in the case, depending upon the value of the information provided.