We were lucky enough to have the Mile High Brass Band on with us today leading into Mardi Gras. They will be performing at Finn's Manor in Rino this Friday and Saturday at 8PM and admission is free! If you want more information, visit their Facebook page. A big thanks to Vic Stauffenberg on the drums,Ben Fausch on sousaphone,Niki Mariskanish on saxaphone,Luke Tredenick on trombone and Tung Pham on trumpet.
