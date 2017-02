DENVER — A man was taken into custody after barricading himself in a motel room for a few hours Wednesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The man was pounding on the door of the room and threatening officers at the Driftwood Motel at 1443 Oneida St., one-half block off East Colfax Avenue, about 7:30 a.m.

Traffic was slowed in the area as police negotiated with the man, who surrendered peacefully about 10:30 a.m., police said.