2 suspects sought after man shot in marijuana deal gone bad in Jefferson County

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Two suspects were being sought after a man was shot late Tuesday night in front of a Littleton house in a marijuana deal that went bad, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 8000 block of West Fremont Avenue, near South Wadsworth Boulevard and West Ken Caryl Avenue. Multiple shots were fired, the sheriff's office said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition was not known.

One suspect was described as a Hispanic man, about 6-foot and 200 pounds, with short hair with a shaved lightning bolt and a pocked face. He was wearing torn jeans and red Jordan shoes.

The second suspect was described as a dark-skinned Hispanic or black man, 5-foot-10 to 6-foot and weighing 180 to 190 pounds. He was wearing a black hoodie and a baseball cap.

The suspects were believed to have been in a silver hatchback Ford Focus or Subaru with Ohio license plates.

Anyone who sees the suspects or the vehicle is asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 303-271-5612 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.