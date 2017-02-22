× Judge: Police can’t stop protests at Denver International Airport

DENVER — A U.S. District judge has ruled that police can not stop people from protesting at Denver International Airport.

Earlier this month, protesters gathered airports across the country, including DIA, after President Donald Trump ordered a ban on immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Activists filed a federal civil rights lawsuit after the City of Denver and two Denver police officers tried to shut down the protests.

The city said they needed to apply for a permit seven days in advance.

Activists argued the airport qualifies as a public space, but police and employees claimed the primary purpose of the airport is to ensure the safety, security and movement of passengers.

On Thursday, Judge William Martinez ruled that protesters are allowed demonstrate anywhere people without tickets are allowed to be and that they can carry any signs they want to carry, as long as the signs don’t impede the normal flow of travelers.

However, the judge ruled that protesters do need to give the airport 24 hours notice before they plan to gather.

Attorney David Lane called it “a huge victory for the First Amendment.”

“When the police and the City of Denver act as agents of oppression under the Trump administration and ignore the Bill of Rights, we can only rely on our Judicial Branch to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution,” Lane said in a statement issued Wednesday.