Dr. Richard Collins shows us how to make a Flourless Chocolate Torte.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

Most cakes are loaded with fat and carbohydrates with little fiber or protein. This torte has 16 to 22% more protein with fewer carbohydrates and 6 grams of fiber. The recipe uses black soybeans instead of flour, which creates a torte with more useable protein and fiber. The torte is rich in chocolate, which benefits the heart by helping to “expand” the arteries, a process known as endothelial vasodilatation. Chocolate is also loaded with anti-oxidants, even more than red wine. Think of these anti-oxidants as little scrubbers for your blood vessels. To reduce the amount of sugar, Stevia sweetener is added with sugar (blended). Do not attempt to replace all of the sugar with Stevia, as the torte and chocolate will become too bitter.

1 can (15 oz) black soybeans, Eden Organic® found in health food stores

8 oz Egg Beaters® (1 cup) or similar substitute

¾ cup Truvia© Baking Blend (Stevia & sugar)

½ t baking powder

1t pure vanilla extract

¾ cup unsweetened cocoa

Note: For high altitude cooking, reduce baking powder to ¼ t and increase baking temperature to 375 degrees.

Preheat oven to 3500 F. Place drained, rinsed beans in a food processor and puree until smooth. With the processor running, pour in the “eggs”. The fiber in the bean will not blend, so texture will not be entirely smooth. This is normal. Add Truvia, baking powder, vanilla and cocoa. Blend to combine ingredients. Coat a 9” non-stick cake pan with vegetable spray. Pour in batter.

Bake on center rack for 25 to 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out dry. The surface should be firm yet spongy.

Remove from oven and cool for 15 minutes. Remove cake from pan. Bring the torte to room temperature. The torte tastes best cooled fully. It is more moist and dense the next day.

To serve: Add Hershey’s fat free chocolate sauce, fresh raspberries and optional Chambord Raspberry Liqueur over the raspberries and chocolate.

Serves 8. Serving size: 1/8 slice.

Nutritional analysis: (Does not include optional garnishes). Calories: 120, Total Fat: 3.5 g, Saturated Fat: 1 g, Trans Fat: 0 g, Sodium: 105 mg, Carbohydrates: 27 g, Fiber: 6 g, Protein 9 g.

Diabetic Exchanges: 2 Carbohydrates, 1 Protein