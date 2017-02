Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THORNTON, Colo. -- Multiple crews were called to a fire at a tattoo and tobacco shop late Tuesday night, the Thornton Fire Department said.

No one was inside Freaky's Smoke Shop and Tattoo in the 9100 block of Washington Street when the fire broke out just before midnight.

It took firefighters about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.