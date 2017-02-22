× Englewood city hall put on lockdown after altercation with armed suspect

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — City hall in Englewood was on lockdown late Wednesday afternoon at the same time there was police activity at the nearby RTD train and bus station.

The Englewood Station and city hall is near West Hampden Avenue and South Santa Fe Boulevard.

Police said they responded to city hall on a report of a person with a gun. Investigators said a suspect was inside private city offices going through a desk. A staff member confronted him and there was an altercation.

The staff member saw a gun in the suspect’s waistband and he was chased from that part of the building.

Englewood police officers searched the building and surrounding area but could not locate the suspect.

Video from SkyFOX showed a number of police officers carrying guns around the building and at the nearby RTD light rail train station platform. Englewood police gave the all clear at city hall at around 5:30 p.m.

The Englewood Station was closed and RTD told train and bus passengers were to use the Oxford or Evans stations until the danger passed and service resumed at the station.

All services for the C and D light rail lines & 0, 12, 27, 35, 51 bus routes are now resuming at Englewood Station — RTD (@RideRTD) February 23, 2017

