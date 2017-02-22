Dolby Puts the Magic in Movies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's the magic in some of today's best motion pictures. This year along, Dolby's commitment to preserving artistic intent and advancing the science of sight and sound has resulted in 12 Academy Award nominated titles, up from seven last year, including Best Picture nominees "La La Land" and "Hacksaw Ridge." Just how does Dolby put the magic in movies, both on the silver screen and in your home? Bob Borchers, the Chief Marketing Officer for Dolby, joined us from Burbank, California to tell us.