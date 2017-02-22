Colorado man missing at ski resort in Japan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A search is underway for a Colorado man missing at a Japanese ski resort.

Mat Healy is a Navy civilian whose wife is stationed at the Air Force base in Okinawa.

Healy went missing while on a ski trip with his family who said search and rescuers are now probing avalanche debris near the Hakuba Happo One ski resort.

Talking to FOX31 from a terminal at Denver International Airport, Amber Adams explained her rush to get on a flight to Japan.

“We have to go to Japan and just do whatever we can to find him. We have to do it, it’s my brother, he’s everything to me,” she said.

Her older brother, 33-year-old Mat, has been missing now for three nights. He was last seen by his wife and two kids at a ski resort in Nagano.

“He went missing. He went up on the mountain and his wife and two kids were waiting at the bottom and he never came back down,” Adams said.

Healy is an army veteran and civilian physician’s assistant currently living in Okinawa where his wife is stationed with the Air Force. He is also an expert skier with a love for backcountry terrain.

“We’re worried that it might be an avalanche or that he just got caught in a storm because they’ve had some really terrible weather lately,” Adams said.

Nearly two feet of snow has fallen since he went missing on the mountain.

A crew of 14 Japanese search and rescuers are now using helicopters and dogs in the search.

“The Japanese government has been in charge of search and rescue operations and they haven’t really allowed U.S. search and rescue teams to go in yet,” said Adams.

So far, local rescuers have been unsuccessful in finding him.

“We’re hoping and praying that he comes home safe,” Adams said.

Healy’s sister said unlike here in the U.S., the funding of search and rescue operations in Japan falls on the family of the missing individual.

Adams said they are being charged up to $600 per searcher, per day.

That’s why they are raising money online for the efforts.

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than $40,000 had been raised.