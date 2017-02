Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tiffany Blaszczyk from SOL Mexican Cocina shows us how to make margaritas.

House Margarita

1.5oz Tequila of Choice

0.5oz Triple Sec or other Orange Liquer

3oz House Made Sweet and Sour

0.75oz OJ

Shake all ingredients on ice and then strain over fresh cup of ice

Skinny Margarita

2oz Tequila of Choice

1oz Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

0.75oz Agave Nectar

0.75oz Soda Water

Shake all ingredients on ice and then strain over fresh cup of ice