CBI: Death of Castle Rock teen ruled a suicide after review

DENVER — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation found that after a review it agrees with investigators on the death of Castle Rock resident Holly Moore. Her cause of death has been ruled a suicide. That’s according to a statement from the Town of Castle Rock Wednesday.

The 19-year-old’s body was found by a roommate in 2015. Castle Rock Police and the Douglas County Coroner’s Office conducted two separate investigations and determined there was no evidence of criminal activity related to Moore’s death.

The family disagreed with the finding and in November 2015 a FOX31 Problem Solvers investigation examined the questions the family had about her death. Shortly after that, the CBI’s review of the case began.

“Because of the family’s reaction to that ruling, Castle Rock Police requested the CBI conduct a peer review of Moore’s death. CBI reviewed the police investigation, the coroner investigation, a private investigation commissioned by the family, and a private autopsy also commissioned by the Moore family. CBI concurred with the local law enforcement’s investigations and ruled Moore’s cause of death as suicide,” a statement from Castle Rock said Wednesday.



“Our hearts truly go out to the Moore family,” said Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley. “As officers and first responders, we are always saddened when investigating cases of suicide. I am very confident in our investigators’ work and know that suicide touches a lot of families, friends and loved ones. This heart-breaking situation reminds us all to watch for the warning signs of suicide and encourage those in need to reach out for help.”