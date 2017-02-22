× Candice Wiggins claims she was bullied in WNBA for being straight

Candice Wiggins, who retired from the WNBA last March after eight years in the league, claims she was harassed and bullied by other players because she is heterosexual.

Wiggins told the San Diego Union-Tribune that it was a “very, very harmful” culture in the WNBA.

She claimed that “98 percent of the women in the WNBA are gay” and that it “was a conformist type of place.”

“People were deliberately trying to hurt me all of the time. I had never been called the B-word so many times in my life than I was in my rookie season. I’d never been thrown to the ground so much,” the Union-Tribune quoted Wiggins as saying. “The message was: ‘We want you to know we don’t like you.'”

“I wanted to play two more seasons of WNBA, but the experience didn’t lend itself to my mental state,” Wiggins told the paper.

After the article was published on Monday, at least three other current or former WNBA players said they had not experienced or witnessed the kind of treatment Wiggins described.

“I can only speak for what I experienced firsthand. And it’s in complete contradiction of what’s been stated by Candice,” ESPN quoted DeLisha Milton-Jones as saying.

“I’ve never witnessed the kind of bullying Wiggins describes in her interview,” Monique Currie wrote in a blog post.

Imani Boyette also responded in a blog titled “Dear Candice.”

“There is literally a woman from every walk of life in the league, which is why I love it so much. I have never experienced the bullying you spoke about, and I hope no one else ever does,” Boyette wrote.

Wiggins, however, stands by her comments.

“I’m not sorry for saying what needs to be said,” she told the Union-Tribune. “It was my way to illustrate the isolation that I felt personally.”

Wiggins said the lack of support for the league itself was also disheartening.

“Nobody cares about the WNBA. Viewership is minimal. Ticket sales are very low. They give away tickets and people don’t come to the game,” she told the paper.

Now, Wiggins is ready to try her hand at another sport: professional beach volleyball.

She told the Union-Tribune she appreciates the sport’s camaraderie and its “celebration of women and the female body as feminine, but strong and athletic.”

“I don’t know what I can accomplish in volleyball, but this is fun for me,” Wiggins said. “It’s really the culture I’m signing up for. This is really who I am.”