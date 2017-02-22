× Apartment residents worried about security after mailboxes vandalized

DENVER — Steve Chase said a large portion of mailboxes at the Ascend at Red Rocks apartment complex in Lakewood remain boarded up since they were vandalized several weeks ago.

The inconvenience of not being able to pick up his mail whenever he wants to isn’t the main problem, it’s the security. “They screwed wood over the top to make it secure but it’s not secure,” he said.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers were able to see mail through a space between the wood panel and the wall of mailboxes.

Chase fears thieves are getting into the boxes. “It’s scary, I’m missing credit card statements.”

The Problem Solvers were able to talk to a staff member who explained there are hold-ups with the postal service regarding any temporary transfer of mail.

In the meantime, they agreed to keep Chase’s mail in the office until final repairs are made. The mail is more secure there and it’s something that can help other residents who are concerned.

Chase said he is grateful the Problem Solvers stepped in, “The FOX31 Problem Solvers took care of me.”