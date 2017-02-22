7 feet in 7 days at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, CA: 7 days of heavy snow ended Wednesday morning. Heavenly Ski Resort is reporting almost 7 feet in 7 days.

7-Day Totals:

80″ Heavenly

85″ Squaw-Alpine Meadows

72″ Kirkwood

Wednesday morning started with a stunning sunrise view across Lake Tahoe (See photo above). Everything is caked in heavy snow. The Winter snow total for Heavenly is now approaching 550 inches.

It marks the end of another atmospheric river pattern. We’ve seen a few of these set-up this Winter. A pipeline of moisture from as far away as Hawaii gets ushered directly into California.

On Tuesday a wind gust of 193mph was recorded on the west side of Lake Tahoe at Squaw-Alpine Meadows Ski Resort.