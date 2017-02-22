3 charged in January crash that killed 17-year-old

DENVER — Three people have been charged in the death of a 17-year-old in a car crash last month, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Brazelle Martinez, 25, Fred Gutierrez-Flores, 22, and Kylie Mazzetta, 28, are facing several charges in the Jan. 22 death of Manuel Alejandro Castillo in the crash at West Hampden Avenue near Sheridan Boulevard.

The district attorney’s office said Mazzetta rear-ended a Mazda sedan being driven by Castillo, who was stopped because two other vehicles in front of him were stopped and allegedly preparing to street race.

Castillo’s vehicle crashed into a vehicle being driven by Gutierrez-Flores. Castillo died from his injuries and a passenger in his vehicle was also injured.

Martinez is the alleged driver of the second stopped vehicle, the district attorney’s office said.

Martinez has been charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious bodily injury and one count of reckless driving. Martinez was arrested Feb. 15.

Gutierrez-Flores has been charged with one count of manslaughter, one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death, one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in bodily injuries, one count of reckless driving and one count of failure to report an accident or return to the accident scene. Gutierrez-Flores was arrested Feb. 9.

Mazzetta has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault. She was arrested the night of the crash.

Mazzetta is due in court Thursday for a second advisement, Gutierrez-Flores is due in court March 16 and the next court date for Martinez has not been set.

All three are free after posing $50,000 bond each.