2-acre grassland fire in Superior might have been human caused

SUPERIOR, Colo. — An early-morning grass fire Wednesday might have been human caused, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was spotted about 2:30 a.m. by a sheriff’s deputy on routine patrol near Highway 128 and McCaslin Boulevard in Superior. It was about 200 yards west of McCaslin.

Crews from Rocky Mountain and Louisville fire protection districts were dispatched to put out the fire, which was contained to about two acres of grassland.

No structures or livestock were threatened or damaged, and no evacuations were ordered.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. Weather and malfunctioning utility lines are not believed to be involved, but human causes might be responsible, the sheriff’s office said.