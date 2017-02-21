Yale student group wants to allow women into all-male fraternities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Yale University student group is planning to lobby the school admiration to allow women into all-male fraternities on campus.

The Yale Daily News reports that the group Engender successfully and openly coordinated the attendance of female students at fraternity Sigma Phi Epsilon’s rush events.

Although females were allowed to attend, the fraternity only accepted men as pledges due to national regulations.

Engender plans to cite Title IX, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, to convince the administration at Yale to allow females to join fraternities.

“We view it as the logical next step to go to Yale because all of these organizations fall under the purview of Yale legally, either because they are registered as Yale organizations or it is literally all Yale students that constitute them,” the group’s founder Will McGrew said.

However, according to the Department of Justice’s Title IX legal manual, “Title IX exemptions include the membership policies of certain university-based social fraternities and sororities.”