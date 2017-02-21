× Woman accused of stealing Uber driver’s car arrested in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An Uber ride in Larimer County ended with a woman allegedly stealing the driver’s car and then crashing it into a wall.

The Sheriff’s office told FOX31 that Meagan Osgood, 25, was intoxicated and fighting with her fellow passengers when the car arrived at their destination early Saturday morning.

“The driver got out to break up the fight and the female passenger locked the doors. She then drove the vehicle through a yard striking a retaining wall, a tree, and landscaping. The Uber driver stated he had to jump out of the way to prevent being run over prior to the female driving away,” a statement from the Sheriff’s office said.

The driver was not hurt.

Deputies and Fort Collins police officers located the stolen vehicle at North College Avenue and Myrtle Street with the suspect inside. They eventually used Pepperball to get her to comply with instructions and take her into custody.

Osgood has been arrested. Charges against her were pending Tuesday night.

Uber said it is grateful for the Larimer County Sheriff’s office quick response when the driver called 911.