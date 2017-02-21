× Transamerica to add 200 jobs to Denver operations

DENVER — Transamerica announced it is adding 200 employees to its Denver operations during 2017.

That means the life insurance and financial services company’s presence at its downtown Denver offices will include 700 workers.

The company has open positions in marketing, distribution (sales), customer care and a variety of operational functions. More information on the job opportunities and instructions on how to apply are on the careers page of Transamerica’s website.

Transamerica is based in Baltimore and it employs 9,000 people.

The Denver expansion, in part, is a result of the company closing and consolidating facilities elsewhere in the United States to increase efficiency.