It's Take the Stairs Tuesday as part of 2 Your Health on Colorado's Own Channel 2. This is a weekly reminder to our viewers to get heart healthy ,stay strong and commit to take care of themselves physically and mentally. See a quick tip on how the stairs can help improve your workout by AFAA Fitness Trainer, Joana Canals.
