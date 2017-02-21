Suspicious fires investigated on Green Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. -- Investigators in Jefferson County are searching for a possible arsonist who might have set two fires early Monday morning on Green Mountain.

No homes were damaged, but officials want to find the fire bug before they can strike again.

The first fire broke out about 1:30 a.m. It quickly spread through the bone-dry grasslands and the rough terrain. It burned close to two acres not far from the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.

The second fire broke out about 6:30 a.m. and investigators don't believe it was sparked by the first one but instead set separately. It burned close to six acres before being brought under control.

In November, five fires on Green Mountain were deemed suspicious. One fire burned nearly 100 acres and forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

Anyone with information about Monday's fires is asked to call the West Metro Fire Rescue set up a tip line at 303-987-7111.