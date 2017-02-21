Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Since rental rates continue to soar, it's a great time to look at buying your own place. Local mortgage lender Jason Ruedy, The Home Loan Arranger, and his team came into our Help Center today to show you how you can get into home ownership. Top real estate agent Niki Stearman was also here to talk about why renters should start investing in their own home. You can also learn how to use all the equity in your current home to pay off high interest credit cards, a second mortgage, a car, student loans, and even make home improvements. Work with The Home Loan Arranger now to find out how you can save $1000 a month!

The Home Loan Arranger is offering a great deal for our viewers- call today and get reimbursed for your appraisal. That's a $750 savings! Call (303)862-4742, or visit them online at www.thehomeloanarranger.com.