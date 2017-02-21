ReFi your Car – iLending DIRECT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are all familiar with refinancing your mortgage, but did you know you can refinance your auto loan too? Nancy Fitzgerald, CEO and President of iLending DIRECT, joined us in studio to talk about the benefits of refinancing. She can help you get money back in your pocket! One of iLending DIRECT's clients, Alicia Jackson, also joined us in studio to tell her story.

If you call iLending DIRECT now and mention Colorado's Best, you can get $100 off a Service Warranty Plan. Call them at (303)607-6200, or start the application process online at iLendingDIRECT.com