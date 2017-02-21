Family escapes injuries after huge tree blows into Loveland home

LOVELAND, Colo. — Strong winds knocked a huge tree blew into a house in Loveland early Tuesday morning, Loveland Fire Rescue said.

No one was injured after the tree fell into the house at 4049 Crawford Court in west Loveland about 5 a.m.

Three people, including a 10-week-old baby, were able to get out safely. The house suffered extensive damage and the family was displaced.

Massive tree blown over into house at 4049 Crawford Court in west #Loveland. Extensive damage to house. Occurred around 5 am Tuesday pic.twitter.com/qTehr1HG2K — Sam Lounsberry (@samlounz) February 21, 2017

A 40-ton crane was brought in to remove the tree from the house.

Here's the 40-ton crane that will be used to remove the tree out of the house at 4049 Crawford: pic.twitter.com/xD3VgsfclT — Sam Lounsberry (@samlounz) February 21, 2017

It’s not known how long the family will be out of the house. The American Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing.