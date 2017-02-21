Family escapes injuries after huge tree blows into Loveland home

LOVELAND, Colo. — Strong winds knocked a huge tree blew into a house in Loveland early Tuesday morning, Loveland Fire Rescue said.
No one was injured after the tree fell into the house at 4049 Crawford Court in west Loveland about 5 a.m.
Three people, including a 10-week-old baby, were able to get out safely. The house suffered extensive damage and the family was displaced.
A 40-ton crane was brought in to remove the tree from the house.
It’s not known how long the family will be out of the house. The American Red Cross is helping the family with temporary housing.
40.410883 -105.132650