New hair dye changes colors based on weather

LONDON – A new hair dye that changes color based on the temperature around you is about to hit the shelves.

The product is called “Fire,” and Forbes reports the new dye will be available in several different options.

One that is black when cold and red when it’s hot. It will also be available in black to white, silver to powder blue, blue to white and black to yellow.

“Fire” was created by Lauren Bowker, founder of The Unseen, a London-based development company.

“Above a certain temperature, one of the molecule forms is more stable than the other, and so a reaction takes place producing a molecule with a slightly different absorption of light, and thus a different color,” Bowker said.

“Essentially, the active part of the dye system is a complex carbon based molecule, which undergoes a reversible reaction with itself.”

Bowker says the dye lasts over a few washes and will not permanently damage your hair.

“I really believe it’s a great example of a product that celebrates women in science and to encourage young females to see the opportunity for creativity within science and engineering – bringing sci-fi to real life,” Bowker said.

The product is not available to buy yet, but Bowker hopes to have it on shelves by the end of 2017.